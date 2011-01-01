Create a pad with the name and set its lifespan:

This is an etherpad service hosted by Riseup.

Etherpad is a software libre web application that allows for real-time group collaboration of text documents. Riseup does not store IP addresses, we require https, and pads are automatically destroyed after 60 days of inactivity.

For added security, access pad.riseup.net via the Riseup VPN or this Tor hidden service: http://kfahv6wfkbezjyg4r6mlhpmieydbebr5vkok5r34ya464gqz6c44bnyd.onion.